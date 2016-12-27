Residents caught by surprise after learning Richland Co. offices closed

A man who only would refer to himself as an “Independent Feisty Conservative” has a gripe with Richland County and he says he’s not alone.

He, along with many others, traveled to the Richland County Administration offices on Hampton Street on Tuesday only to find the lights off and the doors locked.

“I don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t understand why they need five days.”

To be fair, Richland County government wasn’t the only one shut down on Tuesday. Lexington County offices and those of state government also took the day off. All three put that information on websites and newsletters.

At Richland, it was there at the bottom of the sign on the door if you looked really close. However, for some reason, the word failed to reach dozens of people who continued to show up hour after hour at 2020 Hampton Street.

“I don’t understand why they have three closed days,” said Gloria Mosely. “I understand Christmas Eve was on Saturday and so Saturday, the office is normally closed. I understand that Christmas Day was on Sunday so I understand it being closed. I would think that they would (have) their holiday on Monday. I don’t understand the reason for three days in a row.”

Mr. Independent Feisty Conservative said this kind of stuff is a wake-up call for taxpayers.

“If you’re a taxpayer, you’re a constituent,” he said. “Get out and get involved. Because, if you don’t get involved, it’s the type of problem you’re going to have.”

WIS reached out to Richland County for comment via email. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the County told WIS via email:

Richland County's schedule for the Christmas holidays mirrors that of state government and some other counties, including Lexington County.

The County notifies the public about holiday closings through various platforms, including the County website, social media, the County Ombudsman Office (callers hear an outgoing message) and through the news media. WIS, like other media outlets, receives information well in advance to inform its viewers. The 2016 schedule for all holidays also is posted on the County website. It also should be noted that the holiday schedule is set by County ordinance, which must be amended by Council.

