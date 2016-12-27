Credit union latest business to add location at Commons at BullStreet

For the first time in months, plans have been confirmed for a new business to be located at Columbia’s Commons at BullStreet development.

According to Mayor Steve Benjamin’s office and a spokesman for BullStreet developer Bob Hughes said the property will include an office for Founders Federal Credit Union.

Work is underway on the branch to be located next to BullStreet’s Ensor Building and the first base side of Spirit Communications Park.

The news marks the first acknowledgment of a new business at BullStreet since July’s announcement of plans for a 10-screen Cobb movie theater complex to be opened in 2018.

It has now been more than two years since developers said they had 41 letters of intent from retailers eying BullStreet.

Since then, no major retailers have confirmed plans to locate there.

