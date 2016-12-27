Rep. Wilson announces 2017 priorities under new president

Lawmakers will be back in Washington D.C. in a week and will soon be working under a new Commander-in-Chief.

On Tuesday, Congressman Joe Wilson announced his priorities for 2017. Wilson believes President-elect Donald Trump will make Republicans’ jobs in the House and Senate easier. Wilson intends to focus on creating more jobs and reducing regulations on businesses he says are harmful to jobs.

The representative from the 2nd Congressional District says he will promote the military and veterans while focusing on strengthening the country’s response to cyberattacks.

“And I’m confident the first thing he does when he gets to the Oval Office, he will sign executive orders deregulating different businesses and industries and overturning executive orders that have been an overreach in our government,” said Wilson, “so, he’s going to have a busy afternoon before he goes to the Inaugural Ball.”

Wilson believes tax cuts for businesses promoted by Trump will help jobs in South Carolina. He also praised Trump’s tentative staff and cabinet, including Governor Nikki Haley.

