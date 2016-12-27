Rep. Wilson announces 2017 priorities under new president

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.More >>
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.More >>
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.More >>
Boeing will hold a news conference Friday as its recently-unveiled Dreamliner 787-10 continues its first flight.More >>
One of Rolling Stone’s most anticipated tours of this year just became more explosive as Thomas Rhett extends his first-ever headlining 2017 HOME TEAM TOUR which includes a stop at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The US Attorney’s Office said Friday a South Carolina man was arrested after the FBI determined he was trying to join the ISIS.More >>
The Westwood High School community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blythewood on Thursday night.More >>
The guidelines that European Union Council President Donald Tusk is putting to EU members make it clear that withdrawal from the bloc comes ahead of any new relationship with Britain even though the rough outlines such a relationship may partially overlap.More >>
It's not an octopus. It's not a panda. It's not even a goat.More >>
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and SLED are investigating a shooting that left two dead and a third injured.More >>
President Donald Trump will sign a pair of executive orders Friday aimed at cracking down on trade abuses.More >>
