Clemson DB Johnson: “We’ve played better QBs” than Ohio State’s Barrett

The Clemson Tigers have faced their share of quality quarterbacks during their quest to return to the College Football Playoff.

Among them are Florida State’s phenom Deondre Francois, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans, and Louisville sensation and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

On Saturday, Clemson will take on another highly touted quarterback in J.T. Barrett, but Clemson defensive back and All-ACC first team selection Jadar Johnson isn’t sure Barrett stacks up with other quarterbacks seen this year by the ACC champs.

“We’ve played better quarterbacks than him,” the former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout told reporters Tuesday. “I’m not taking anything away from him. I don’t think that he’s a bad player. He’s definitely a good player, but you know he just doesn’t stand out as one of the best that we’ve played this year as a defense.

Barrett threw for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns this year while completing nearly 62 percent of his passes. The 6-2, 222-pound junior also rushed for 847 yards and nine touchdowns, tying Mike Weber for the team lead in that category.

“I feel like he’s a great quarterback on his legs,” Johnson continued. “I don’t feel real strong about his arm. I don’t think he’s one of the best passers.”

The Tigers will head into Saturday’s contest as one of the nation’s top passing defenses. Clemson surrenders just over 188 yards per game making them one of the top 20 defenses against air attacks. That may be a concern for Barrett come Saturday, but Johnson’s remarks aren’t.

“It couldn’t bother me either way because I’m going to go out there and try to play my best,” said Barrett. “So, it really doesn’t affect me at all because, a lot of times, that’s just a perspective from the outside.”

Clemson will face Ohio State on Saturday in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the National Championship game to face either Alabama or Washington.

