Neighborhoods find safety, security in social media

During the busy holiday travel season when home security becomes top priority, social media is bringing communities together as neighbors watch out for each other.



Melrose Heights is one of many Columbia neighborhood associations that has turned to Facebook to keep in touch and keep neighbors in the know.



Just recently, multiple neighbors posted about a guy knocking on doors and even stealing from one home.



"Got all of the pictures of him looking through the window and stealing the shoes off the front porch and the other things as well, so it works," said Fred Easley with the neighborhood association.



The page allowed them to quickly compare stories to realize it was the same person, and they were able to loop in the Columbia Police Department.



"It helps with getting other people to look out for certain individuals, like if we go on there and post that we're looking for this type of people," said Officer Kevin Schmidt.



While no arrest has been made in that theft, neighbors say they're more comfortable knowing everyone's in the loop. But Schmidt warns, this instant communication comes with a warning.



"I'm all down for you posting it on Facebook. Just make sure you call 911 first. And any suspect description can help dramatically," said Schmidt.



Gone are the days of the community fliers, phone calls and soon even emails.



"Fast forward to where we are now with Facebook. We're also adding Snapchat and Instagram. Different ways to do stuff so the information is even faster," said Easley.



