Man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-26

A Georgia man died after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Craig Hopkins, 24, of Evans, Ga., was driving a vehicle that struck the barrier in the median of Interstate 26 near mile marker 101 in Irmo. Watts said Hopkins' vehicle rolled over several times, and he was ejected.

Hopkins was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where he died several hours later from complications of blunt head injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

