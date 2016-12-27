Aiken County representative charged with domestic violence

AIKEN COUNTY (AP/WIS) -- Authorities say a state legislator is accused of punching his wife and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity.

According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office report, 36-year-old Chris Corley attacked his wife around 10 p.m. Monday at a Graniteville home.

The incident report says Corley threatened to kill his wife. The victim reported that Corley stopped when he heard the couple's child screaming and noticed blood coming from the victim's head. He then reportedly went out to his car and got a gun that he pointed at his wife before saying he was going to kill himself. The report says he then went into a bedroom at the home.

Corley's wife and children then fled to her mother's house nearby until deputies arrived, the report says.

Deputies say Corley claimed he and his wife got into an argument after she said he was cheating on her. Corley said his wife attempted to strike him in the face when he pushed her away.

Corley remained at the Aiken County jail, charged with felony first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer. A message left at his home wasn't immediate returned.

Corley was given a $20,000 surety bond and is not allowed to have contact with the victim. He also cannot posses a firearm. The judge said Corley is allowed to travel to Augusta for work.

He posted bond at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. His next court appearance will be Feb. 10.

The Republican was just elected to a second term in the S.C. House of Representatives and is an attorney.

“Speaker Lucas has been notified of the criminal charges pending against Representative Chris Corley and will continue to monitor the situation. If and when an indictment is issued, the Speaker will take the necessary action to comply with the law and maintain the dignity of the House of Representatives. Because the matter is still under investigation, further inquiries should be directed to the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office,” said spokeswoman Caroline Delleney.

Corley's profile on the State House website shows he and his wife have been married since August 2004 and have three children.

"The situation with Rep. Corley is very unfortunate. We are praying for him and his family," said Sen. Tom Young, Aiken delegation chairman.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison also released a statement on Corley's arrest.

"Domestic violence and abuse is not something to politicize or take lightly," Harrison said. Today's disturbing news reminds us that our state has a lot more work to do to eliminate the scourge of domestic violence, which claims the lives of more than 40 South Carolina women every year."

Copyright 2016 WIS and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.