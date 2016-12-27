3 charged in Waffle House armed robbery

Three men have been charged after an armed robbery at a Richland County restaurant.

Richland County Sheriff's Department Lt. Curtis Wilson said just before 11 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Waffle House, located at 216 Blythewood Road, for an armed robbery.

Patrol deputies were put on alert for the vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

Wilson said deputies found the vehicle with three suspects inside the vehicle in the 8600 block of Farrow Road. The deputies were able to recover the cash register, money and two guns used during the crime.

Wilson said no one was injured during the armed robbery.

Jeffery Briddell, 31, is charged with armed robbery and acted as the driver during the incident, Wilson said.

Scottrell West, 28, and Dennis Bell, 28, are each charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

All of the suspects were taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

