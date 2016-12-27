Homeless family receives new home before Christmas

Just in time for the holidays, a Columbia family who was living in a hotel now has a home of their own again, and you won't believe how it all came together.

A neighbor created a Go-Fund-Me account to help the Jacobs family find a home. The family had been living in a small hotel room with their four children. Both parents work, but have had a difficult time saving enough money for a deposit on a home after their previous home flooded.

WIS spoke with the creator of the Go-Fund-Me fundraising account, who explained why she turned to social media to help the family.

"There's not enough good in the world," said Erinn Rowe. "People use social media for a lot of negativity, and I just wanted to help him and show that it can be for a positive. He works really hard, and he's a great dad. He just needed a little help."

After just four days the community raised more than $2,000 and a new home was secured for them. Gifts of food, clothes, and Christmas presents for the children were also been donated.

