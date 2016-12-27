Man wanted in connection to hit-and-run that injured child

Columbia Police are searching for a man in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child late last week.

Investigators say Antonio Burkett, 20, is wanted for his involvement in the personal injury of a minor and failure to give information and render aid during the accident at 2322 Two Notch Road on Dec. 22.

Police say Burkett was driving a red 2011 Dodge Caravan, SC tag KVC 523, and struck the child at about 4 p.m. Dec. 22. Investigators say he fled the location without rendering aid or providing information to the victim.

The child and his aunt were taken to the hospital. The child sustained a sprained hand as a result of the accident, and the child's aunt is OK.

Police located the vehicle last week.

If you have information about this investigation or Burkett's whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers:

Call toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC

Text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information

Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click the red "Submit a tip” tab

