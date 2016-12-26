Upcoming changes to downtown building to reveal city's forgotten history

Upcoming changes to downtown building could reveal forgotten history

For many years, the Robinson Building on Main Street was an entertainment center for Columbia as well as the location of the Army-Navy Store.

Now, the store has relocated and work is underway to renovate the historic building. The renovations that will be made to the building over the next eight months will both change the Robinson Building as well as reveal some of Columbia’s forgotten history.

The work being done to the building will create a “boutique” bowling alley, which will have possibly seven lanes. Around that, there will be a bar and a restaurant, apartments upstairs, and a rear courtyard with outdoor seating and a bocce ball court.

The $10 million project is designed to give visitors a place to do something along with eating and drinking.

“I think it's something that's lacking on Main Street,” said Joe Nester of Agape Creative Services. “It's something to do. You know, there's a lot of restaurants and there are bars and things like that. But something an activity to do I think is really missing from Main Street just like I think there's an opportunity for more retail, clothing, things like that on Main Street. But an activity you know where people can get together with their friends and spend a couple hours, I think it's a cool thing.”

Another component of the project involves moving Michael’s Café, which is currently located across the street from the Robinson Building. When Michael’s moves, it will get a new name thanks to an interesting historical find which goes back to the early 1900s. The space that Michael's Café currently uses will be opened later as a place for a retailer. However, the catering side of the operation will remain where it is.

Developers found an old sign belonging to the Grand Theatre, which was known as "Columbia's Leading Vaudeville House," concealed in the building. Once the sign is refurbished and the move is complete, the café will be known as “Michael’s at the Grand.”

The new features are expected to be finished by August 2017.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.