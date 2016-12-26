Gamecocks arrive for Birmingham Bowl with business trip mentality

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.More >>
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck.More >>
Villagers and news reports say a 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi.More >>
Monday night, police began a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a vacant home on S. Bedford Ave. on the south side of Evansville.More >>
Morgan William's nickname is Itty Bitty. Itty Bitty dropped 41 points in the biggest win in Mississippi State women's basketball history. Her performance for the ages helped the Bulldogs beat Baylor 94-85 in overtime.More >>
Secure the bag. It’s just one of the phrases you’d see or heard mentioned by South Carolina players throughout the season in their quest to win a national title.More >>
Teaira McCowan scored 20 of her career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Mississippi State defeated Washington 75-64 on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.More >>
With less than 12 hours to go before the biggest game in South Carolina men's basketball history, head coach Frank Martin wants to know how all Gamecocks fans are feeling this morning.More >>
Arkansas lawmakers are considering exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.More >>
LSU will officially introduce Will Wade as the university’s next men's basketball coach during a media event Wednesday.More >>
Spring is here and along with it comes spring practice. Tuesday, the Georgia Bulldogs kicked off the first of many sessions in AthensMore >>
