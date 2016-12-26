Gamecocks arrive for Birmingham Bowl with business trip mentality

With all of their game planning and a few practices under their belts, the South Carolina Gamecocks arrived Monday in Alabama just days ahead of the Birmingham Bowl.

The Gamecocks are playing postseason football for the first time since 2014 and that’s an exciting thing for fans and players alike. However, head coach Will Muschamp has made it clear to the Gamecocks that their focus has to be sharp this week if they expect to win.

“I think the big thing is there’s a time to focus and there’s a time to have fun and, generally, the more mature teams are the ones that win the bowl games because they understand when to focus and they understand when to have fun,” Muschamp told reporters. “And that’s what I’ve challenged our guys to do. In Columbia, when we asked them to work, they worked. When we asked them to have fun, they had fun.”

Currently, the Gamecocks sit at 6-6 overall hoping to end the year above the .500 mark. Muschamp knows a win against South Florida on Thursday would be critical for his program moving forward.

“I think having a fifth straight bowl win would be huge for the program,” said Muschamp. “I think always ending the season with a win and going into the offseason, it makes you feel better about where you are. Regardless of whether it really matters or not, that’s the way you feel as a human being, as a person, as a coach, as a player, as a competitor. But having a winning record after 3-9 would be a huge step forward for us and I think our guys understand that.”

With what Muschamp called “four camp-like practices and four gameweek-like practices” behind them, the Gamecocks now set their sights on fine-tuning everything heading into Thursday’s game. But based on what Muschamp has seen from his players so far heading into this contest, he’s confident in them as they look to pick up their seventh win.

“I feel good,” said Muschamp. “But again, we’ve got to carry that over to Birmingham with the distraction of being at a bowl site and being in a hotel and having a lot going on and our guys need to handle it the right way, which I anticipate they will.”

