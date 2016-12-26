Two injured in hit-and-run on St. Andrews Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that took place on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, a vehicle made its way onto a sidewalk on St. Andrews Road near Jamil Road around 12:45 p.m. and hit two pedestrians. The vehicle left the scene following the accident.

The two victims have been taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. Currently, their condition or the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Officials say the vehicle was a Ford Focus or a similar vehicle with possible damage to front or right front of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

You may also all the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

