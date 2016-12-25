First responders continue serving on Christmas

Many first responders spent their Christmas on the clock here in the Midlands. (Source: WISTV)

While much of Columbia is a ghost town on Christmas day, there are a few places where the doors never close. For first responders, it's business as usual.

At Station number 9, Captain Michael Szymanski, who has been with the Columbia Fire Department for more than 12 years, says he's worked his fair share of holidays fighting fires.

"When I started we had small children so we do it either before, open presents before we came on shift or the day after,” Szymanski said.

It's a sacrifice he and others in his line of work are willing to make. Captain Pete Biviano volunteered to work the 24-hour Christmas shift so his co-worker could have the day off.

"For us, it's just another day at work. A little special, a little more relaxed, we have families around,” Biviano said.

Firefighters are not the only ones spending time away from family. Officers with the Columbia Police Department are on-duty as well.

"We signed up for this. We have to make sure that we are out there giving the same service on December 25th as we do every other day of the year,” Matthew Cudd with CPD said.

Despite being on patrol, Officer Cudd said they work to bring a little holiday spirit to the streets.

"If we get a little time in between calls, we exchange gifts within the squad, we stop by, we see some people in the community and let them know we are out here,” Officer Cudd said.

Although all of them aren't able to spend time with loved ones, they say serving and protecting the community is their passion.

"Helping people. Being a part of brotherhood, getting in that truck and going down that road, it's a lot of fun,” Captain Biviano said.

"You know that you are protecting and serving the city of Columbia so you take it in strides and go out there and give it your best,” Officer James Richardson with CPD said.

