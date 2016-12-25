Volunteers feed hundreds of homeless in Columbia

Volunteers wrapped up a year of feeding Columbia's homeless population at their weekend event they call "Lunch on Lawn." (Source: WISTV)

This Christmas Eve, hundreds of people spent their time taking care of Columbia's homeless population - serving meals, donating bikes and putting a smile on faces of people they see all throughout the year.

Volunteers wrapped up a year of feeding Columbia's homeless population at their weekend event they call "Lunch on Lawn."

"As you look around and you talk to these folks you will see they are certainly happy and grateful for all of these volunteers that are here today,” volunteer Larry Nichols said.

The event takes place every Saturday throughout the year and volunteers say they are looking back on a successful year for this year.

"52 times a year every Saturday right here compliments of Mike Kelly, the attorney. We call this the grassy nole," Nichols said.

Thousands of volunteers join on the corner of Hampton and Huger streets for the event. This year alone they have served 20,000 meals to those in need.

"We have more homeless population that we did last year. We have seen a lot of children, more families,” Nichols said.

Despite the growing need that Nichols says he sees, he says the event couldn’t be done without the communities help.

"All of these volunteers that are here today, like the brown chapel and friends, families, Midtown Church, not to mention countless of other school districts that come. All of the high schools come. Dreher High School will come next month and they will be participating, doing what this group is doing, so it's never ending," Nichols said.

