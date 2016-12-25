Firefighters help Santa visit sick children

Kids at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital got a special surprise visit from Santa on Christmas Eve. (Source: WISTV)

Kids at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital got a special surprise visit from Santa on Christmas Eve.

The Columbia Fire Department gave Santa a lift on a fire truck Saturday morning to wave hello to the young patients in the hospital and he wasn't alone. He was accompanied by his elves, Rudolph and Frosty.

This has become a tradition which started seven years ago when a Columbia firefighter's own daughter was being treated at the children's hospital.

He says hospital staff helped save his child so now he wants to help bring a smile to other children.

"They're here at the worst moments in their lives, and some of them can't go home,” Firefighter Chris Branham explained. “As far as I'm concerned, if we can just put a little smile on their face, that's well worth it. That's what we're here for.”

After breezing by rooms and playrooms from the air, Santa came back down to visit in-person and deliver Christmas gifts.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.