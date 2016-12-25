Sumter man charged after robbing, stabbing person

Deputies say 24-year-old Kevin Johnson II is charged with attempted murder and will also face armed robbery and weapons charges. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A Sumter man was arrested and charged with trying to kill another man Saturday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Johnson asked the victim for a ride home from a mutual friend's house. Along the way, Johnson told the victim to turn onto a road off of Rogers Avenue, but he refused. Deputies say that’s when Johnson attacked him and told him to empty his pockets.

The victim told deputies he was unaware he had been stabbed, at first, and he took the car keys and ran to find help. Deputies found the victim covered in blood and he was airlifted to a Columbia hospital and treated for several stab wounds to his arm and upper body. He has since been released.

Deputies found the car and searched for Johnson for questioning. He was located at a relative’s home Sunday afternoon.

