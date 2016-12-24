Charges filed in connection to shooting at Garners Ferry Walmart

Two men face charges after a shooting that happened Saturday evening at the Walmart on Garners Ferry.

Officers have charged 22-year-old Elliot Caldwell with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Officers also charged 25-year-old Bradley Spigner with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, shooting into a dwelling, and attempted murder.

According to officers, Caldwell got into an altercation with the shooting victim at the Walmart. During the altercation, Caldwell fired several rounds, striking the victim. This is when officers say a vehicle pulled up and Spigner started to open fire on Caldwell.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman who fell down while trying to run out of the store following the shooting was also transported to the hospital.

Both CPD and the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene of the shooting.

The Walmart was closed following the shooting and remained closed the rest of that night.

Officers continue to investigate what led up to the shooting. They say all of the suspects did know each other.

