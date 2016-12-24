Charges filed in connection to shooting at Garners Ferry Walmart

If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Lexington County leaders will be looking at ways to humanely handle the problem many communities are facing with feral cats on Tuesday.More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.More >>
The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has oil placed in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.More >>
"Something didn’t look right and just to be sure, this person called. It was the right decision."More >>
A word of caution to all the basketball-loving USC fans who may be hoping to score tickets to the game this weekend: some less than trustworthy people are looking to cash-in on your excitement.More >>
Three people remain in jail accused of stealing from a church in Newberry County.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
