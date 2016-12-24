Charleston County man killed by intruder who demanded cash

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Charleston County authorities say a 46-year-old man was fatally shot in his home by an intruder who demanded money.

The coroner's office say Johnny Glenn Pritchard Sr. died in his Linvolnville home Friday.

Local media outlets report the intruder came in through the front door and shot Pritchard.

Maj. Eric Watson says the intruder fled with an unknown amount of cash. Another person in the home hid and then ran for help.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.