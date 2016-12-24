Man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend inside SUV

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Spartanburg County authorities say a 24-year-old man shot his girlfriend to death while they were in a moving vehicle.

Local media outlets report Jefferson Perry III of Cowpens is charged with murder in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Tiffany Cartee, a mother of 2-year-old twins.

Deputies say that after Perry opened fire, the sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree. Perry ran off after the crash, but a K-9 unit found him in the crawl space under a nearby home. He was arrested early Friday.

Cartee's father, Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden, says the family is "having a really hard time understanding why some guy who said that he loved" Cartee could kill her.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.