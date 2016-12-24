Deputies arrest, charge repeat offender with drug and weapons charges

Deputies say 34-year-old Scottie Cromer was arrested and charged with multiple drug convictions as well as multiple weapons violations. (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

An admitted gang member with prior drug convictions and weapons violations was arrested Saturday morning in Newberry County.

Deputies say 34-year-old Scottie Cromer was arrested and charged with multiple drug convictions as well as multiple weapons violations.

We are told deputies were conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of Main Street and Brown Street in Prosperity when Cromer’s vehicle approached. Deputies say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle so the investigated further. A large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine was found on the passenger of the vehicle as well as marijuana and a fully loaded AK-47 in the car.

“I would like to commend the deputies for their alert action and detailed investigation,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. “Had they not been alert and properly trained, this situation could have easily went very badly. Their quick and proper action based upon their training and experience led to this arrest without incident.”

Cromer is a self-admitted member of the “bloods” gang and also has two prior convictions for illegal drugs. He previously served a 7-year federal sentence for weapons violations. Investigators are requesting his bond be denied and also have contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to have them again pursue federal firearms charges against Cromer.

“This person has no business with a firearm of any type, much less one with such destructive power,” said Sheriff Foster. “This was an extremely dangerous situation with a dangerous, repeated drug dealer with a high capacity dangerous assault type weapon. We will use every available law at the state and federal level to make sure he is removed from society for as long as possible.”

A bond hearing for Cromer is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

