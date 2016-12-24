2 19-year-olds die in head-on crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Spartanburg authorities say a head-on crash on Highway 9 killed two teenagers and injured two others.

The state Highway Patrol says a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car about 11:15 p.m. Friday in Inman.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger says the car's driver, 19-year-old Melissa Frilot, died at the scene. One of her passengers, 19-year-old Kortlynn Smith, died at a Spartanburg hospital. Local media outlets report another girl in the car was in stable condition at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital. That person's condition was unknown.

No charges have been reported. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.