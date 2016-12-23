SC inmates donate new furniture to children's home

The South Carolina Department of Corrections partnered with Epworth to give outdoor furniture for the camp's recreational spaces and nine cottages. (Source: WISTV)

Epworth Children's home now has dozens of new furniture pieces thanks to the help of some South Carolina inmates.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections partnered with Epworth to give outdoor furniture for the camp's recreational spaces and nine cottages. Supplies were provided by various businesses for inmates to build the furniture - which includes porch furniture as well as benches and picnic tables.

"We've got great weather this Christmas break so it's going to be fun and our children are going to be able to play outside with these toys and the recreation area. We're going to have these furnitures set up around the basketball courts and corn hole, we're going to have a lot of fun over Christmas,” Andrew Boozer with Epworth said.

Epworth Children's Home houses nearly 70 children who have experienced abuse, neglect or significant loss.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.