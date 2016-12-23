Clemson players visit children's hospital

On Friday, some Clemson players visited with children who are admitted to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital. (Source: WISTV)

Some Clemson football players took some time off from the field to give back to the community.

On Friday, some of the players visited with children who are admitted to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital.

For the second year, kicker Greg Heugel and linebacker Jalen Williams, who are both from Blythewood, spent the day playing with the children and signing autographs.

"A lot of the people that are here in the hospital, they don't get to leave here for Christmas. And if there's something small like this we can do just to pay them a visit to make their holidays a little bit better, we just want to do that for them,” Heugel said.

"That's all we want to do is come back to where we are from and let these kids know that even though we're out at Clemson doing our thing, we still love Columbia and we like coming back and putting a smile on these kids face,” Williams said.

The players hope to make this a new tradition each year.

