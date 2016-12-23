Family of woman killed in crash turning tragedy into joy

Taylor Benton's family chose to mark the anniversary of her death with a new campaign that honors Taylor and also brings awareness to a special cause. (Source: The Benton Family)

Friday marked one year since 24-year-old Taylor Benton was killed in a crash. Her family chose to mark the anniversary with a new campaign that not only honors Taylor but brings awareness to a special cause.

In 24 years, Taylor Benton brought joy to almost everyone she met. Now her family wants to spread that joy and impact the lives of others.

"From the very start, she's been a surprise,” Eddie Benton, Taylor’s father said.

The youngest of three, Taylor had a personality you couldn't ignore.

"You just enjoyed being around her,” Sabrina Benton, Taylor’s mother said.

"She knew who she was and was confident in that,” Spencer Quinlan, Taylor’s sister said.

One year ago, the Benton family dynamic changed. Taylor was a mile from home when her family says she fell asleep at the wheel.

"It seems like it gets harder because it's more time that goes by that she's not with us,” Spencer said. "I don't think I was ready to live my life without her."

None of the Bentons were ready, however, Taylor's laugh, her faith, the joy and fullness in which she lived her life gives them a peace.

"The thing is, there was no unfinished business,” Eddie said. "Though we miss her, there is no regret at what we didn't do. And I think Taylor would say the same thing. There's probably a lot she would have liked to do but nothing she needed to do."

Taylor loved kids and was a popular nanny in Columbia.

"Kids loved her because she was fun and she loved kids because they were fun,” Eddie said.

The family is now using that love to turn tragedy into joy and further a message of hope with Daybreak Ministries.

"Jump for Joy is about choosing joy. About seeing abundant life you can have in Christ in the midst of trials and tragedy,” Daybreak Ministries Executive Director Brennan Aschleman said.

Daybreak is also naming the baby boutique after Taylor. In the year following her death, close to $30,000 was donated in her memory.

"More than an attempt to remember her, that's something that comes effortlessly for us. This ministry, which is focused on the preservation of life and the enjoyment of abundant life we think God intends for us, is something near and dear to us. So, it's an opportunity to advance that message and if in the process Taylor receives recognition that's great,” Eddie explained.

"The Bentons don't consider themselves unique in terms of the loss of a loved one. But what is unique to the Bentons is the way they've endured this trial and have chosen to see the good in it, have joy through it, and to be using it to try to draw others to something positive during this holiday season,” Brennan Aschleman said.

The Benton family and Daybreak are challenging people to jump for joy this holiday season. Take a picture and challenge someone else to spread joy and celebrate life.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.