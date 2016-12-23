Holiday Market opens at children's hospital

Children spending their holidays at Palmetto Children's Hospital will still be able to receive Christmas gifts thanks to the community. (Source: WISTV)

Children spending their holidays at Palmetto Children's Hospital will still be able to receive Christmas gifts thanks to the community.

Hospital staff said their Christmas Holiday Market kicked off this week. More than 10,000 gifts were available for families to shop for and wrap as presents for their little ones to open on Christmas day.

"It's a really hard time of the year to be in the hospital, especially if you are a child. You know, you want to be at home with all of the magic of the holidays around you, and you can't do that if you're here. So we try to bring that to the families here,” Christy Fink with Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital said.

On Christmas Eve, those children will be getting a special visit from Santa and firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.