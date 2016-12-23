State senator pre-files bill to fix SC ID's

State Senator Thomas McElveen is hoping to fix the problem with South Carolina ID’s with a bill he pre-filed weeks ago that would bring South Carolina driver's licenses into federal compliance. (Source: WISTV)

There's a chance you might need to start carrying a second form of I.D soon.

That's because the federal government says time is running out for South Carolina to comply with a law that's more than ten years old. Soon, a South Carolina license won't be enough to enter a federal building, visit a military base, or even board an airplane.

State Senator Thomas McElveen of Sumter County is hoping to fix the problem in order to avoid big headaches for many South Carolinians. Weeks ago, he pre-filed a bill that would bring South Carolina driver's licenses into federal compliance.

"It could affect, you know, every South Carolinian at some point in time, so I think if we don't act quickly and do something about this, we could have a major problem,” Senator McElveen said.

More than ten years ago, federal lawmakers passed the Real ID Act. The law, which was a response to the 9/11 terror attacks, looked to make IDs across the country more secure by bringing them all up to similar standards.

Many states have complied while South Carolina and eight other states have not.

"I believe our legislature back in '05 or '06, before I got there, actually passed legislation that we would not comply,” Senator McElveen said.

In January 2018, a South Carolina driver's license alone won't be enough to board a plane to fly, even domestically. Starting January 2017, South Carolina driver's licenses will not be accepted to get into federal buildings, nuclear power plants, or military bases.

"I speak to our Wing Commander at Shaw Air Force Base a pretty good bit. He runs the Air Force Base. It's not so much a problem for active military, obviously, but they certainly have a lot of civilians that come on base. They have a lot of contractors that do business there. It would definitely cause them operational problems,” Senator McElveen said.

Senator McElveen’s bill that'll bring South Carolina into compliance has already gained a Republican cosponsor. He is hoping state lawmakers will debate it and work with the DMV and the feds to get something done soon.

"This is a case where we decided we weren't going to do this, you know, ten-twelve years ago, and now, the chickens are kind of coming home to roost,” Senator McElveen said.

McElveen said it'll come with a cost, but he doesn't have an exact number yet. If his bill moves forward when the new session begins in January, McElveen said we should learn more then.

