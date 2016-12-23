Fireflies set to celebrate 2017 eclipse at Spirit Communications Park

The Columbia Fireflies plan to celebrate next year's eclipse in a big way.

Around 2:41 p.m. on August 21st of next year, the Columbia area will experience about two-and-a-half minutes of darkness during a rare solar eclipse.

The Fireflies have a game already scheduled to begin earlier that afternoon. The baseball team is still working out some of the details, but they are planning to stop the game and turn the lights off to let fans enjoy the eclipse from Spirit Communications Park.

"It'll be pretty incredible,” Abby Naas, the Columbia Fireflies V.P. of Marketing said. “I mean, we'll have some amazing seats, you know, over 9,000 seats where fans can have the opportunity to come here and just sit, have a great spot to just sit and stare up at the sky, and then occasionally see a baseball game also going on."

Tickets are already on sale for that game.

