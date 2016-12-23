Columbia College President Beth Dinndorf to retire in 2017

Columbia College President Elizabeth A. “Beth” Dinndorf has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2017.

Dindorf has served as president since 2012.

“Columbia College has been an important institution throughout its 162-year history and has a bright future,” Dinndorf said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as president and will always be a supporter of Columbia College.”

“On behalf of the Columbia College Board of Trustees, I would like to express our gratitude to Beth for serving with grace, determination and sincerity,” Board Chair John C.B. Smith said.

The Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Carol Moore as Provost and Executive Vice President. Moore has served as interim provost since September.

"I am very excited to be at Columbia College. The College has a long and rich history and a very vibrant future,” Moore said. “I am thrilled to be part of that future."

Moore has 40 years of experience in higher education. She served as president of Lyndon State College in Vermont and provost and vice president of academic affairs at Mercy College in New York City.

Founded in 1854, Columbia College combines rigorous, traditional liberal arts and professional programs with experiential learning and a focus on leadership and social justice.

