Coroner identifies victim in Aster Circle shooting

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in a shooting that left one dead and two others injured Friday afternoon.

The coroner said 23-year-old Bequan Reasner of Columbia died at the scene of the shooting from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has charged a man in connection to the shooting.

Deputies arrested and charged 39-year-old Joseph Jones with murder.

Sheriff's department spokesman Lieutenant Curtis Wilson said some sort of altercation in the 100 block of Aster Circle led to multiple people being hit by gunfire on Thursday afternoon.

Reasner died inside a home near the scene. Another person was taken to an area hospital and a third person was injured in the arm.

Deputies said multiple weapons were involved.

"This could have escalated to something really out of control but getting here as quick as we did we were able to get the situation under control...and try to rope off and determine exactly what's going and who's responsible," Lt. Wilson said.

Deputies also said this was not their first time being called out to this neighborhood.

"It's time for the crime to stop," Pastor Charles Epps of Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church said. "It saddens me as we approach the birth of our Lord and Savior, as we celebrate, some family is going to mourn."

Deputies say their investigation is still ongoing. They say they are still looking for witnesses to come forward with any information regarding the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

