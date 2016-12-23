Coroner identifies victim in Aster Circle shooting

A word of caution to all the basketball-loving USC fans who may be hoping to score tickets to the game this weekend: some less than trustworthy people are looking to cash-in on your excitement.More >>
A word of caution to all the basketball-loving USC fans who may be hoping to score tickets to the game this weekend: some less than trustworthy people are looking to cash-in on your excitement.More >>
Three people remain in jail accused of stealing from a church in Newberry County.More >>
Three people remain in jail accused of stealing from a church in Newberry County.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.More >>
Michigan and Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the city.More >>
Michigan and Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the city.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call at a local mall.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call at a local mall.More >>
Check this out - an aerial view of Sunday night's celebration for the men's team following their Elite 8 win vs. Florida. TMore >>
Check this out - an aerial view of Sunday night's celebration for the men's team following their Elite 8 win vs. Florida. TMore >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The Gamecocks are on a roll as they advance to the Final Four, and fans in high places have taken notice.More >>
The Gamecocks are on a roll as they advance to the Final Four, and fans in high places have taken notice.More >>
The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.More >>
The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.More >>