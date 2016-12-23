Get a drone for Christmas? Be sure to know the rules

The drone is listed by CNET and others as one of the most popular holiday tech gifts this year. However, there are federal guidelines attached to the hit gift.

Experienced drone operators recommend gift givers and receiver be aware of some of the basics. Under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all drones must weigh less than 55 lbs., and should be flown at or below an altitude of 400 ft., and should remain at least 400 ft. away from any structure if flown at that maximum altitude. Under the FAA, drones must be flown at least five miles from airports.

If the drone weighs more than about two sticks of butter, the FAA says it must be registered with them. There are fines of up to $250,000 for unregistered drones.

There could also soon be a state law regulating them in South Carolina. A bill pre-filed in the Senate would ban drones from flying over military bases.

Senator Thomas McElveen pre-filed the bill.

“They have certain security levels a lot of times. When you go onto base you’re always going to go onto a security checkpoint. I don’t know what justification you would have for having an eye in the sky or basically a camera that can fly over a base if you can’t enter it yourself,” McElveen said.

There would be a penalty for anyone who violates that, if the bill becomes state law.

One experienced drone operator in the Midlands is Eric Harkins. Harkins offers his advice for flying, saying 'common sense' applies.

"The flight rules are also pretty simple. Stay below 400ft, do not fly near airports or helipads. You have to yield right of way to all manned air traffic," Eric Harkins said.

"In South Carolina, there are no current statewide regulations for drones. However, common sense applies, you can still trespass to take off and land, however- the airspace is public," he added.

To register your drone, click here: https://registermyuas.faa.gov/

