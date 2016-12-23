Man gets 4 years for DUI crash that killed passenger

An Orangeburg man will spend three more years in prison for a vehicle accident that killed his passenger, according to the Orangeburg Times and Democrat.

Stephen Tyrell Colter, 28, of Orangeburg, spent close to a year at the Orangeburg County Detention Center before pleading guilty to felony driving under the influence last week.

A judge sentenced him to four years in prison, giving Colter credit for the time he served, according to the newspaper.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. on March 21, 2015 as Colter was driving a 2009 Chevrolet sedan on U.S. Highway 21, just north of Branchville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins. Collins said Colter attempted to pass in a no passing zone. When Colter tried to make the pass around a vehicle, the vehicle drifted across the center line and the two vehicles collided, Collins said.

Colter’s vehicle went off the road and overturned, Collins said. Travis “Jermaine” Stroman, 23, a front-seat passenger in Colter’s vehicle, died as a result of the crash.

Dickson ordered Colter to undergo alcohol abuse treatment.

Colter began serving his prison term on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.