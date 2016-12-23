Citizen complaints lead to drug trafficking charges for two men

After residents complained about possible drug activity, the Richland County Sheriff's Department took action.

George Addison, 26, and Alex Morris, 29, were taken into custody on Wednesday at a home on Haygood Road in Blythewood.

Addison is charged with trafficking heroin over 100 grams, trafficking cocaine over 28 grams, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of heroin, and distribution of crack cocaine. Morris is charged with trafficking heroin over 100 grams, trafficking cocaine over 28 grams, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit received numerous complaints from citizens about the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine from a certain residence. During the investigation heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and two stolen handguns were recovered at the home.

Sheriff Leon Lott along with other sheriff’s, chiefs and members of the medical field met recently to discuss ways to reduce the rising epidemic of illegal substances. Heroin was the main focus of discussion.

"Heroin is rising steadily in our community associated with deaths related to drug," Lott said. "We need more citizens to come forward so that we can continue to make our neighborhoods safe and reduce the fear of crime. It’s actions such this that continue to build unity in the community."

Addison and Morris have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

