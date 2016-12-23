Young visitor gets sweet Christmas surprise at Lex. Co. fire station

Lexington County firefighters look on as Brooks Mixson takes his first spin in his new fire truck. (Source: Lexington County Fire Service)

It's the season of giving and the heroes at Lexington County Fire Service are certainly in the mood.

Three-year-old Brooks Mixson stops by Fire Station 10 on Park Road just about every weekend. He knows the firefighters' names, the different trucks and is always listening for sirens.

A group of firefighters decided to do something special for him. "He stole our hearts the first time we met him," firefighter Antoine Kelly said. "He was so infatuated by the trucks."

So, on a day when Brooks stopped at the station to give them some artwork he created, they surprised him.

As Brooks was sitting in one of the big trucks, firefighter Kelly told the little boy they had a new truck.

This one, however, was a bit smaller. It was a red miniature, battery powered truck sitting inside the firehouse and it was a gift for Brooks.

Video posted by the department on YouTube documented the sweet moment.

"It means a lot," Brooks' father Joey Mixson said. "Obviously there's, in my mind, not much more important than our children and their education. As adults we see them as emergency responders, but they're a lot more than that."

"Just knowing that they value our children means a heck of a lot as a parent," Mixson said. "We're very lucky in Lexington County."

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.