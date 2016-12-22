Area leaders hope park project will preserve scenery, curb runoff problems

Construction crews have been busy on a project that would help preserve parts of Owens Field Park in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood. (Source: WISTV)

For the last few months, work has been underway to make sure a quieter part of the capital city stays scenic.

Construction crews have been busy on a project that would help preserve parts of Owens Field Park in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood. Plans call for upgrading a walking trail that runs through the woods next to Memorial Stadium. Crews are also working to install bio-retention ponds under the soil to help stop runoff problems at the park during heavy rainfall.

Area leaders feel once the project is completed the park will become a place that all city residents can enjoy.

"It's going to be very unique to be minutes from Main Street,” said county councilman Seth Rose. "And you'll be walking on this secluded trail and it feels like you're in the country."

The entire cost for the upgrades to the park is about $400,000. Councilman Rose says that was met with support from Richland County, the city of Columbia, the Richland One school district and grants that area residents obtained through DHEC.

