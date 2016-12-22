Hospital employee spreads holiday cheer

Can you imagine spending your holidays inside of a hospital?

One local man is hoping to make that experience a little brighter for patients and families at Lexington Medical Center.

Russell Adair drives a golf cart around the hospital grounds while singing. It’s not exactly what you think of when you have to go to the hospital.

"I was hired to drive this Golf car around all throughout the parking areas. Sometimes I go from building to building. Sometimes I pick up patients and take them to their car or buildings throughout the campus,” Adair said.

He says this is a special experience for him since he has never worked in a hospital environment until now. He says every day he hears how people are feeling and stories of their treatments and such and he enjoys being able to provide them hope.

"I never thought I would be in a situation where I was listening to issues like this and problems that people have and people are looking for hope and someone to say something that makes them feel better that gives them inspiration to be strong. That's what I feel I am here to do,” Adair said.

