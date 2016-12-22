Haley dismisses request to make McMaster acting governor now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A government watchdog group is asking Gov. Nikki Haley to take a leave of absence as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.N. ambassador prepares for the U.S. Senate's confirmation process.

Her office quickly dismissed the request.

In a letter delivered Thursday, John Crangle with Common Cause says the "process of vetting, security clearance, confirmation, briefing and training" for the Cabinet post will "require considerable time and effort on your part" as the Legislature launches its 2017 session.

Crangle wants Haley to make Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster acting governor immediately.

Haley spokesman Chaney Adams says she has "found no problems in doing her duties as governor" while preparing.

Haley says she will resign if the U.S. Senate confirms her. Under the state constitution, McMaster would then become governor.

