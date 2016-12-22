Officers searching for driver involved in hit-and-run of a child

Police said they are looking for the driver of this vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run involving a child. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are searching for a person who struck a child on Two Notch Road with their car and left the scene.

Officers say the hit-and-run happened in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road on Thursday at about 4 p.m. We are told a woman and 4-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk when the child was hit.

Both the child and his aunt were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child suffered a sprained wrist.

Police on Friday said they had located the vehicle but not the driver.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.