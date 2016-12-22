Several fires in Rosewood under investigation as arson

Investigators say someone has been intentionally setting homes on fire in the Rosewood neighborhood and neighbors who live there say they are now on edge.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 16, firefighters have responded to six separate fires, with four of those fires being in the Rosewood community.

215 S. Saluda Ave

412 S. Saluda Ave

1404 Dreher St.

7 Canal Yard

Chester Street

Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe that these fires have been intentionally set.

"These fires are actually being set on the outside of the apartment or these residences, where there's no apparent reason for it to start. And plus, you know, we can kind of see a common denominator of what they are using to start these fires and again even the placement of where they are starting the fires,” Chief Aubrey Jenkins with CFD explained.

At this time, investigators do not have a suspect or a description of who they may be seeking. Fire officials ask that if you see anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

