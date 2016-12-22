Coroner: Body found behind Five Points restaurant died from hypothermia

The Richland County Coroner's Office says they've located a cause of death for a body found behind a popular Five Points fast food restaurant.

Coroner Gary Watts says an autopsy indicates the victim died from hypothermia due to exposure to cold nighttime temperatures.

Watts has not identified the victim because he has not yet notified the person's next of kin.

Both the Columbia Police Department and Watts responded to Harden Street near Five Points on Wednesday night after the body was found in an area behind the Cook Out restaurant.

Watts says so far, the death appears to be accidental.

