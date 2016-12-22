Coroner: Body found behind Five Points restaurant died from hypo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner: Body found behind Five Points restaurant died from hypothermia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner's Office says they've located a cause of death for a body found behind a popular Five Points fast food restaurant.

Coroner Gary Watts says an autopsy indicates the victim died from hypothermia due to exposure to cold nighttime temperatures. 

Watts has not identified the victim because he has not yet notified the person's next of kin.

Both the Columbia Police Department and Watts responded to Harden Street near Five Points on Wednesday night after the body was found in an area behind the Cook Out restaurant.

Watts says so far, the death appears to be accidental.

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:41:00 GMT
    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

    When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.

