Bond set for state representative indicted on ethics charges

The state representative indicted on violations of state ethics laws appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

Rep. Jim Merrill and his attorney, fellow state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, formally heard the 30 charges against him at the hearing. The judge in this case granted bond at $146,000 personal recognizance.

Merrill was indicted last week by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe as a result of Pascoe's probe of alleged corruption in the State House. Pascoe was selected to run the probe by Attorney General Alan Wilson.

"This is a case that involves public trust, and in some instances such as with the manufacturer's alliance, deals with public funds," Pascoe said.

The grand jury indictments allege Merrill and his company, Geechie Communications, took hundreds of thousands of dollars from entities such as the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Carolina Manufacturer's Alliance and the South Carolina Association of Realtors in exchange for favorability in the State House as far back as 2002.

John Crangle, with the government watchdog group Common Cause South Carolina, plans to ask that the judge order Merrill to reimburse Berkeley County the cost of holding a special election if Merrill is found guilty or eventually forced to resign from office.

Merrill’s attorneys told the judge he’s not guilty of the accusations. They say he plans to defend himself in court.

"We believe they’re based on very fundamental misunderstandings of the law that would apply and are based on serious mistakes of fact and misunderstandings of the law," attorney Matthew Hubbell said.

House Speaker Jay Lucas moved quickly to suspend Merrill.

