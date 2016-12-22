Bond set for state representative indicted on ethics charges

A bill that would bring the South Carolina's Drivers License into line with federal laws is on the way back to the House after third readings Thursday in the Senate.More >>
Safely out of the spotlight of South Carolina politics, former Gov. Nikki Haley is coming out swinging against a political consulting group now at the center of an investigation at the State House.More >>
Eyes monitoring the chance for a higher gas tax in South Carolina turn to the Senate this week as senators will soon debate bill H. 3516 -- the bill that passed the House by an overwhelming majority of 97 to 18 that would raise the gas tax by 2 cents per gallon over 5 years.More >>
Legislators voted in favor of firing the director of South Carolina's Department of Public Safety through the state budget.More >>
A bill allowing adults to carry a gun in South Carolina without a permit is advancing in the House.More >>
