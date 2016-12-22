Orangeburg deputy fired after DUI arrest following crash in patrol vehicle

An Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy was fired following a DUI arrest after allegedly crashing his patrol vehicle in Richland County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman David Jones said 30-year-old Devrinn Washington was traveling on Garners Ferry Road near the intersection with Trotter Road when he ran off the right shoulder into a ditch and struck a tree around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A driver who reported the crash said a person was passed out behind the wheel.

The responding trooper reported smelling alcohol coming from Washington, Jones said.

After refusing a breath test, Washington was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell took quick action after Washington's arrest. "Upon learning of this charge, the deputy was terminated immediately," Ravenell said. "However, while the OCSO fully supports the S.C. Highway Patrol in its investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further as that investigation is ongoing."

Ravenell said Washington was not on duty at the time of the crash.

The patrol vehicle suffered only minor damage, including a cracked valance on the front bumper.

