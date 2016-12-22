Midlands band raising money to send aspiring musicians to college

Through the sound of music, a Midlands band is helping to send students to college. (Source: WISTV)

The Exotics Band is based out of Orangeburg and has been together for more than 50 years. The group is made up of teachers, doctors, and social workers, all who have played behind some of the biggest names in the industry.

"The different lives that developed on this band alone, music was an integral part of it,” Rogers Jarvis, one of the founding members of the band, said.

The Exotics now are using their talents, playing to the beat of their own drum to help others. For the past 17 years, the group has awarded aspiring musicians with the “J. B. Hunt Scholarship.” It’s named in honor of the first and only band director at Wilkinson High School, now known as Orangeburg-Wilkinson High.

"We’ve done about 16 scholarships," according to Dwight McMillian. "All that have been at least $1,000."

Funding for the scholarship is raised through the band’s annual Christmas Eve concert where they are known for entertaining the crowd with the oldies, attracting hundreds from across the country.

“We’re giving back because of a lot of the things that were given to us and the opportunities to advance our lives,” Jarvis said.

The Exotics will host their annual Christmas Eve concert at The Cinema in Orangeburg. The event is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Applications for the scholarship are still being accepted. Students who are interested must be a senior attending an Orangeburg County school. Contact jamestromansr@gmail.com for more information.

