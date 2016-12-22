Coroner identifies body discovered in Hopkins house fire

One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.More >>
This tournament run for South Carolina so far has been an incredible one, but it is one that Frank Martin could only conjure up in their imaginations early on.More >>
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team went on a 16-0 run to start the first quarter of their game against Quinnipiac and never let go of the lead on their way to a dominating, Elite 8 ticket punching victory against the Bobcats. By the time it was over, South Carolina imposed their will on Quinnipiac 100-58. More on this story as it develops. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
The failure of House Republicans to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law was nothing short of an epic, self-inflicted collapse.More >>
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham hosted a Town Hall meeting in Columbia on Saturday.More >>
A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Columbia, according to Columbia Police.More >>
Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.More >>
