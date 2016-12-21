City claims they have a fix for brown, cloudy water for some neighborhoods

A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...More >>
Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team went on a 16-0 run to start the first quarter of their game against Quinnipiac and never let go of the lead on their way to a dominating, Elite 8 ticket punching victory against the Bobcats. By the time it was over, South Carolina imposed their will on Quinnipiac 100-58. More on this story as it develops. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team went on a 16-0 run to start the first quarter of their game against Quinnipiac and never let go of the lead on their way to a dominating, Elite 8 ticket punching victory against the Bobcats. By the time it was over, South Carolina imposed their will on Quinnipiac 100-58. More on this story as it develops. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
The failure of House Republicans to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law was nothing short of an epic, self-inflicted collapse.More >>
The failure of House Republicans to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law was nothing short of an epic, self-inflicted collapse.More >>
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham hosted a Town Hall meeting in Columbia on Saturday.More >>
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham hosted a Town Hall meeting in Columbia on Saturday.More >>
A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Columbia, according to Columbia Police.More >>
A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Columbia, according to Columbia Police.More >>
Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.More >>
Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.More >>
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.More >>
Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.More >>
First pitch on Sunday between South Carolina and Alabama has been moved to noon to accommodate fans who want to watch baseball and see the basketball team take on Florida in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
First pitch on Sunday between South Carolina and Alabama has been moved to noon to accommodate fans who want to watch baseball and see the basketball team take on Florida in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Even though law enforcement's active search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Laurens County was called off, a community-led search will take place on Saturday.More >>
Even though law enforcement's active search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Laurens County was called off, a community-led search will take place on Saturday.More >>