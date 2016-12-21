Midlands students urge lawmakers to take on teen dating violence

Ridge View High School senior Micayla Hayden is hoping 2017 will be the year.

"It has really just inspired me to keep being an advocate for change,” she said.

The change she's seeking – preventing teen dating violence. It's also the goal of her teachers and other students in the Scholars Symposium at Ridge View.

"My classmates and I were looking for kind of like a passion project to pursue, and teenage dating violence was just something that had a special place in our heart, as many of us have experienced it or witnessed it,” Hayden said.

"I know it's happening. I hear my kids say that it's happening. I see, you know, the after effects of it happening,” added Ridge View English teacher Steve Nuzum.

They say one of the most poignant examples is Sierra Landry, a Lancaster teen who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend back in 2013. She became the namesake of a bill that Ridge View students helped push last legislative session.

The bill included an education component, but it would also allow teens easier access to orders of protection.

"Right now, if you are under the age of 18, you cannot get an Order of Protection without a guardian being present. Part of the issue with dating violence, we know, is that very often the people who are involved in it don't want to come forward to their parents. They're not willing to talk about it,” said teacher Nicole Walker. “The idea would be that those children would be able to get Orders of Protection on their own, and, at that point, a guardian ad litem would step in and be able to facilitate the conversation with the parents."

The bill didn't pass in 2016, but lawmakers will look at it again in 2017. Hayden's hoping it'll succeed in Sierra's memory.

"We're really hopeful that before the fourth anniversary of her death we can get something done, and we can get this bill passed for her and for all of the teenagers in her state,” she said.

A couple of bills have already been pre-filed that look to tackle that issue.

Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) has filed a comprehensive bill that looks to accomplish the students' goal. She expects it'll get bipartisan support.

Senator Mia McLeod (D-Richland) has also filed a bill that'll define dating violence.

Both said the support from students at Ridge View is invaluable.

