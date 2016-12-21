Students fight additional fees more than a year after they move out of The Hub

Cathy Jansen’s spent the last few days reaching out to the Better Business Bureau and others about complaints against one of Columbia’s newer and more luxury student apartment complexes.

Her son, Ben Jansen, and his four roommates were among the first students to live in The Hub when it first opened during their sophomore year back in 2014. Now as seniors, they've found themselves in a financial battle with the apartment complex they haven't called home in two years.

We first reported on their story when Ben’s roommate, Jake Cooper, told us about extra charges assessed after move out, even though all five roommates had already forfeited their security deposits.

"So I opened the bill, and I just happened to be right downtown as it was happening, it said $300," Cooper said.

He and his dad were told the majority of that fee was needed for paint.

"I deal with painters. I deal with HVAC guys. I'm in that business, and I know, from walking through the apartment, there was no damage in that apartment. There was one little spot in his room and to charge $300 for that is just ludicrous," Jake’s dad, Michael Cooper, said.

More than a year later, it’s the Jansen family deciding to fight after a final notice arrived last week, saying they owed more than $160 or they’d be sent to collections.

"We didn't do anything other than follow the news story and we never heard anything else from them, so we thought they had d ropped it. So it was a shock to get the email this past week," Cathy said.

While Cooper was told that additional fee was for painting, the Jansen's were told last week it's for above and beyond cleaning.

"I told them that we weren't going to pay another penny," Cathy said. "That we forfeited $300 as well as the other four students. That was $1,500. There were never any pictures hung on the wall, and that we were there and saw that it was cleaned and followed their instructions and felt that we didn't owe them that amount."

Jansen argues that the boys followed instructions to pay the apartment's designated carpet cleaner in cash before submitting a receipt.

"You would think the boys kicked a wall in or broke a door or something to create an account charge for that much money," Cathy said.

When we reached out to The Hub for comment, it said it couldn’t respond specifically to this case.

Instead, it issued this statement:

“Our goal is to make The Hub the best residence for students in downtown Columbia, including being transparent about our processes. The Hub’s process for final account statements is an industry-wide approach and similar to nearly all of the student housing in the market. Once a resident’s lease term ends and the resident vacates the unit, the unit is inspected for damages. During this process, we take into consideration normal wear and tear. Within 30 days of their lease end date, the resident is issued a final account statement that notifies him or her of the amount of security deposit refund, and any amounts applied against the deposit including past due rent and in some cases expenses related to damages found to be in excess of normal wear and tear. Residents can contact our leasing office directly should they have any questions or concerns related to any accounting matters, including these final account statements. We then reconsider each grievance on a case by case basis. We know our process is fair and although it results, at times, in former resident’s owing additional money to the property, the majority of all of our tenants do receive their security deposit back.”

Jansen said her next steps include filing a complaint with Consumer Affairs and possibly taking the company to small claims court.

