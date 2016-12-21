Deputies: Woman arrested after surveillance captures her stealin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Woman arrested after surveillance captures her stealing packages from porch

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
An image of the woman deputies believe stole packages from the front porch of a home in Chelsea Park. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Deparment) An image of the woman deputies believe stole packages from the front porch of a home in Chelsea Park. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Deparment)
Shirley Jean Daniel (Source: Richland County) Shirley Jean Daniel (Source: Richland County)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after Richland County deputies say she was swiping packages from a front porch in the Chelsea Park neighborhood in Irmo.

Shirley Jean Daniel was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and petit larceny.

Daniel was captured, investigators said, after she was spotted entering a stolen 1999 Honda Accord at her home on Kennerly Road. The car had been stolen during a burglary on Monarch Lane on Dec. 7. 

Authorities say that very same car was spotted by surveillance footage at a home on Hearthwood Circle on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

A woman, believed to be Daniel, was captured on surveillance video taking a FedEx package containing Sheri’s Berries and a UPS package containing a gravity globe, deputies said.

The total value of the stolen items is $210.00.  

ALSO ON WISTV.COM:

VIDEO: Washington man rigs front porch package to combat thieves

Daniel has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly