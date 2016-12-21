Deputies: Woman arrested after surveillance captures her stealing packages from porch

An image of the woman deputies believe stole packages from the front porch of a home in Chelsea Park. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Deparment)

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after Richland County deputies say she was swiping packages from a front porch in the Chelsea Park neighborhood in Irmo.

Shirley Jean Daniel was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and petit larceny.

Daniel was captured, investigators said, after she was spotted entering a stolen 1999 Honda Accord at her home on Kennerly Road. The car had been stolen during a burglary on Monarch Lane on Dec. 7.

Authorities say that very same car was spotted by surveillance footage at a home on Hearthwood Circle on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

A woman, believed to be Daniel, was captured on surveillance video taking a FedEx package containing Sheri’s Berries and a UPS package containing a gravity globe, deputies said.

The total value of the stolen items is $210.00.

Daniel has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

