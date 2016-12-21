SC residents may have to take two forms of ID on planes soon. Why?

Boarding a plane or accessing a military base could become a big headache in several states including South Carolina for those without a passport.

TSA is taking advantage of the busy holiday season to warn travelers that these changes could come sooner than we expect.

Starting next month, South Carolina residents won’t be able to enter a federal building, nuclear power plant, or gain access to any military bases without a federal identification. Then in January 2018, state residents won’t be able to fly with just a driver’s license. That’s because we are one of nine states not in compliance with the REAL ID standards put into place in 2005 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The act states that government ID cards should be consistent across the country and hard to replicate.

Travelers aren’t happy with the possible new rules and say it’s just one more thing to carry.

"Having a passport just to travel within the US is unnecessary," traveler Breanna Cole said. "We already have our own form of identification with a license and plus passports are costly, especially having to renew them."

The SCDMV has requested an extension from the Department of Homeland Security, but it has not yet heard back regarding its approval.

